Govt-PTI poll talks ‘final round’ today

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are set to hold their “final” round of negotiations today (Tuesday). The negotiations between the coalition government and the main opposition party – earlier scheduled at 11am – will now take place at 9pm in Senate Secretariat, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani said in a statement. The Senate chairman said that the change was made due to the busy schedules of the members of the negotiation committees from both sides. “The new negotiation timings are expected to help facilitate the discussions between the government and PTI to address pressing issues in the country.” Meanwhile, PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday wondered why PML-N leaders Khawaja Asif and Javed Latif were becoming a hindrance in the ongoing dialogue. His remarks come hours after PML-N’s Javed Latif expressed his disapproval towards the government-PTI dialogue, saying that talks should never be held with “terrorists” and those who “want to destroy national institutions”.

Talking to the media during a PTI rally in Lahore, Qureshi asserted that he was prepared to attend the third round of talks tomorrow (May 2). “But today, I want to ask Dar sahab, on one side you are representing the senior leadership of the PML-N […] you have the confidence of Nawaz Sharif and you are sitting on the table [for talks] … tell me, are Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal and Javed Latif not a part of your party?.”

“And if they are a part [of your party], then why are they becoming a hindrance in the negotiations?” he asked, wondering the same about Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Fazlur Rehman – who has refused to show flexibility on the talks. Addressing former president Asif Ali Zardari, the PTI leader said that the PPP always claimed to have upheld the Constitution and asked “why is it then that you are standing with those violating the Constitution today?” He went on to say that the nation was aware of the political situation today and stated that the PTI was ready for “negotiations, elections and a movement”. Qureshi revealed that his party had put forward a proposal, after discussions with Imran Khan, in the second round of talks. “I want Dar sahab and his team, who sought time to review the proposal, to give a clear response to it.”

He added that the government was welcome to accept PTI’s proposal but at the same time warned that if they did not do so, “I will put all of our efforts of negotiations before the Supreme Court and the decision will be in its hands”. Earlier in tehd ay, Latif questioned the rationale of talks with those calling the government “Mir Jafer and Mir Sadiq”. “I think there are no negotiations [possible] and talks can never be held with terrorists. We should never hold negotiations with the beneficiaries of the global powers,” the PML-N leader alleged.

Latif went on to say that dialogue could never be held with a person who “is spreading anarchy in the country, especially at a time when Pakistan’s economy is stabilising and the country is progressing without IMF’s aid”. He argued that such talks would equate to putting Pakistan’s security at risk. “By doing so, you will also compromise on Pakistan’s growth,” Latif added. The lawmaker urged “individuals in institutions” to take responsibility for “producing” a person like Imran and for the consequences of their actions. “If this trend continues, Pakistan’s future looks bleak and uncertain,” he added.