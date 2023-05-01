Sydney FC break final jinx to claim fourth Australian women’s title

SYDNEY: American striker Madison Haley scored twice as Sydney FC snapped a three-season losing streak in Australian championship finals with a 4-0 win over Western United to claim a record-equalling fourth A-League Women’s title on Sunday. Haley opened the scoring in the fourth minute and added her second goal in stoppage time as Sydney added to their 2009, 2013 and 2019 triumphs and equalled Melbourne Victory’s record as four-times champions. Melbourne-based Western United had been on a fairytale run in their inaugural season and beat Sydney FC in the first round of the playoffs two weeks ago. Sydney got another chance courtesy of having finished top of the regular season standings and made no mistake in their fifth straight final, which attracted a record crowd of just under 10,000 to Parramatta Stadium.