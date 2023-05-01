Fakhar strikes again as Pakistan down New Zealand by seven wickets in second ODI

RAWALPINDI: Fakhar Zaman hammered a magnificent unbeaten 180, his third century in his last three one-day internationals, to fire Pakistan to a seven-wicket victory over New Zealand and a 2-0 lead in the series here on Saturday night As in the opening match of the series at the same Rawalpindi ground on Friday when he scored 117, opener Fakhar’s innings trumped a century from New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell and steered Pakistan to victory. Mitchell’s 129 and a 98 from skipper Tom Latham helped the Black Caps to an imposing 336-5 but Fakhar’s fluent 180 from 144 balls and half centuries from Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan got Pakistan across the line with 10 balls to spare. It was Pakistan’s second highest successful chase in ODIs but skipper Babar said they had always believed they could do it. “After the first innings we had a discussion and told each other we have chased down similar totals in the past and we can do it again,” Babar said. “I think that was Fakher’s best innings and the way he played astonished me.” The series now moves on to Karachi for the remaining three matches in the series on Wednesday, Friday and next Sunday.

Earlier, Mitchell improved on his 113 in the first ODI on Thursday with a 119-ball knock after New Zealand were sent in to bat. Mitchell smashed three sixes and eight boundaries and consolidated the innings through a third-wicket stand of 183 with skipper Latham, as the pair took full advantage of a flat pitch. Mitchell was finally caught brilliantly by Mohammad Nawaz off pacer Naseem Shah in the 46th over, while Latham was caught behind off Haris Rauf an over later. It was Naseem who gave Mitchell an extra life four short of his hundred when he dropped a simple catch off spinner Usama Mir at mid-on. That allowed Mitchell to complete his hundred off 102 balls — the third of his ODI career. Latham hit eight boundaries and a six off 85 balls. Bowes and Will Young gave New Zealand a 33-run start before pacer Rauf had Young caught behind for 19 in the sixth over. Bowes, who hit seven boundaries in his maiden ODI half century, steadied the innings with Mitchell as the pair added 86 for the second wicket. It was Rauf again who broke the stand when he trapped Bowes leg before wicket in the 19th over. Rauf was the pick of bowlers with 4-78. “I think you have to take your hats off to Fakhar, the way he played was outstanding,” said Latham. “We definitely believe we can come back and get back into this series. The way we’ve been batting, we’ve got better and better, we just need to find ways to create more pressure with the ball.”