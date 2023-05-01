PDM govt violating constitution at will

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan said on Sunday the country was being ruled by a government that deemed itself rightful to defect from the democracy and the constitution. In a meeting with German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas, he said the PTI was struggling for the supremacy of the constitution and democratic values in the country, adding that the basic right to vote and public mandate made the foundation of a democracy. “People empower leaders to make policies,” he said. The meeting, held at Imran Khan’s residence at Zaman Park, underscored the exchange of thoughts on matters of mutual interest, PTI’s political philosophy, human rights violations in Pakistan, and the effects of the government’s unconstitutional actions on the country’s democracy. Grannas highlighted the effects of human rights violations on the GSP+ status of a country. Imran Khan said people were being deprived of the right to vote, adding that interim governments were ruling in Punjab and KP despite lapse of 90 days after the dissolution of both assemblies. “It is compounding political crisis in the country,” he added. He went on to say that the political crisis was causing an unimaginable loss to the country’s economy. “Sedition cases are being lodged against those stressing peaceful protest, election campaign, and freedom of expression,” he added.

The former PM drew Grannas’ attention to address the human rights violations saying grave human rights violations and attacks on democracy demanded international attention.

“We welcome voices being raised against such acts,” he added. Grannas said he wanted democracy to prevail in the country for its progress, adding that the basic human rights and democratic values were important for the development of the country. “Human rights status of a country directly impacts the GSP+ status of a country,” he added.

The PTI chief earlier presented the party’s plan of holding rallies and said that on May 1 (today), the PTI will start its rally from Lahore, which Imran will lead.

“I will start the Lahore rally from Liberty and will walk till Nasir Bagh,” the PTI chief stated while addressing party workers on Saturday.

He furthered that simultaneously, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and senior leader Pervez Khattak will lead rallies from Islamabad and Peshawar, respectively. The ousted premier invited lawyers of the country to be a part of the movement and said that the motive behind the rallies is to “save the Constitution and save the country”. Meanwhile, the PTI announced the names of new office-bearers of the party’s Sindh chapter following the directives of Imran Khan.

The PTI Secretary General Asad Umar announced the appointment of MNAs Mahmood Moulvi and Saifur Rehman as senior vice presidents of the Sindh chapter. Jamal Siddiqui has been appointed as the information secretary of PTI.

Siddiqui replaced the lawmaker Arsalan Ghumman from the post of PTI Sindh information secretary. Moreover, Nisar Shar was appointed additional secretary information and MPA Adeel Ahmed and Ufaq Baloch was appointed deputy information secretaries. A notification was also issued by Asad Umar in this regard.