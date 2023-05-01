Talks with opposition only for country’s sake

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has directed his party’s coalition government to reduce inflation, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assuring him of a relief package for the people soon, a private TV channel reported. Addressing a meeting of the PML-N leadership, attended by PM Shehbaz Sharif and others, via video link, Nawaz said on one side, negotiations were being held for the sake of the country while on the other side, there was a fight to safeguard vested interests and to degrade the country and its institutions. “No one is ready to guarantee for those who ruined the country for three years,” he added. The prime minister and other senior officials were present during the meeting, while Nawaz Sharif took part from London via video conference. The former prime minister emphasised that negotiations with the opposition were meant for the betterment of the country and its people. However, he pointed out that no one was taking guarantees of those who had caused losses to the country and its institutions by tarnishing their reputation for their own personal interests. He stressed the need to take immediate steps to solve the problems of the people and reduce inflation, which has been a major concern for the public. Nawaz gave directions to take the coalition partners on board to make a decision regarding the election’s date and other key political matters.

The PML-N supreme leader stated that, despite working tirelessly to propel the country forward on the path of progress, the enemies of Pakistan and its people have impeded progress during the last three and a half years, adding that the nation will not forgive them.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz emphasised that there are individuals who are resisting progress and the people must protect themselves from such individuals.

He stressed that the country and the nation should be the primary focus, and for the past year they have been working diligently with their allies to promote the betterment and progress of the country.

The premier further announced that the public will receive good news about relief measures soon, and that the relief package will alleviate difficulties faced by the masses.