Politics of hostility will have serious consequences: Sh Rashid

The Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former federal interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Sunday that politics had now become enmity, the consequences of which would be dire. In a tweet, Sheikh Rashid said the negotiations were an excuse to deceive the Supreme Court, and government was just passing the time. By May 10, he said, there would be a final outcome of the whole episode. Pakistan is not on the agenda in the IMF Executive Board meeting on May 10. He said the rulers were in relief and the people were in grief. Sheikh Rashid said the next target of the government was his four-marla red mansion, but they should be prepared for its consequences. “I have won the case in the high court, I live alone, if I am killed, I have written the names of eight people to the relevant institutions and I have a receipt of that as well,” said the AML chief. Sheikh Rashid added that Khaqan Abbasi had blamed the government for committing corruption of Rs20 billion in flour distribution. At least 20 people died seeking free flour in lines.