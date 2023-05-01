Serena Hotels hosts annual polo cup 2023

Serena Hotels believes in supporting sports activities through sponsorships and by providing platform to players and teams under its Sports Diplomacy initiative. The most awaited match of the prestigious Serena Hotels Polo Cup 2023 was held at the Islamabad Club Polo Ground on 30th April, the final match was attended by diplomats, government officials, the corporate community and Polo enthusiasts from all walks of life to laud the Game of Kings.

The final match was played between Bretta Asean and Sante Polo Team, who made it to the finals after putting up a great performance in the preliminary matches. The match was intense, with both teams showcasing their skills and teamwork. Sante Polo Team emerged as the champion, winning the Serena Hotels Polo Cup 2023.

During the prize distribution ceremony, Mr. Aziz Boolani CEO Serena Hotels, South and Central Asia congratulated both teams on their excellent performance, sportsmanship and comradery. Mrs. Samina Arif Alvi graced the occasion with her presence and presented the winning trophy along with ‘Best Pony’ award to Venom and ‘Best Player’ award to Ahmed Ali Tiwana. The ‘Best Emerging Player’ award was received by Maisam Baloch. Sante Polo Team held the trophy in the air for Serena Hotels Polo Cup 2023, amidst cheers and applause from the audience.

The Serena Hotels Polo Cup is an annual event organised by the Serena Hotels under the Hotel’s very active Sports Diplomacy initiative, which aims to promote sports and sportsmanship in Pakistan.