GB delegation left for china to discuss matters of mutual interest

A delegation from Gilgit-Baltistan, headed by Speaker Syed Amjad Ali Zaidi, has left for Tashkorghan county in the Chinese province of Xinjiang to discuss matters of mutual interest. The delegation includes senior minister Col (r) Abbaidullah Baig, member assembly Ayub Waziri, and officials from various departments. This visit comes after the recent opening of the border for passengers and traders between Gilgit-Baltistan and Tashkorghan county, which was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The delegation will hold talks with their Chinese counterparts on matters of mutual interest, including trade, tourism, and cultural exchange. Gilgit-Baltistan is a region in Pakistan that shares a border with China’s Xinjiang province. The two regions have a long history of cultural and economic ties, and this visit is expected to further strengthen their relationship.