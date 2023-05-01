Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 1 May 2023 is being sold for Rs. 188186 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 219500 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the central hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.







Gold Rate In Pakistan, 1 May 2023

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Gold Rate per Tola Today Rs 219,500 Rs 201,207 Rs 192,062 Rs 164,625 Gold Rate per 10 Gram Today Rs 188,186 Rs 172,503 Rs 164,663 Rs 141,139 Gold Rate per Gram Today Rs 18,819 Rs 17,250 Rs 16,466 Rs 14,114 Gold Rate per Ounce Today Rs 533,499 Rs 489,039 Rs 466,812 Rs 400,125

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.

*The prices mentioned above are without implemented taxes.