Educational literature distributed among children to raise awareness about dengue

In the wake of the devastating dengue outbreak that hit Pakistan in 2022, Mortein partnered with Bazaar and DHA Karachi to tackle the issue and help protect the people of Karachi. With over 76,000 cases recorded, the dengue outbreak posed a significant threat to millions of people in Pakistan. As there is currently no vaccine available for the disease, prevention and protection are critical to fighting against it. The brand recognised this and set out on a mission to make Pakistan dengue-free. To achieve their goal, it partnered with Bazaar and DHA Karachi. Together, they conducted fumigation drives in areas of Karachi that were particularly vulnerable to dengue-carrying mosquitoes. They also distributed educational literature to over 3,500 families to raise awareness of the disease and the measures that can be taken to prevent it. Standee placements were also utilised to educate the public at multiple hotspots. Talking about the collaboration, Faisal Waheed said, “We are committed to our mission of protecting the people of Pakistan from dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases, ensuring a healthy future for our communities.”