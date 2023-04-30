Crystal Palace hold on to beat West Ham in 4-3 thriller

LONDON: Crystal Palace scored three rapid-fire goals in the first half and then held on to beat West Ham United 4-3 in a full-throttle thriller on Saturday, lifting them further away from the Premier League’s relegation zone. The win meant Palace leap-frogged Chelsea into 11th place in the table on 40 points after 34 games, although Chelsea have two games in hand. Crystal Palace have four wins, a draw and one loss in their six matches since Hodgson was appointed manager in mid-March, and the new boss dared to suggest his team are out of relegation danger, although on paper it is still possible.

Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha and Jeffrey Schlupp netted for Roy Hodgson’s Eagles in a frenzied 15-minute stretch in the first half, and Eberechi Eze slotted a penalty past Hammers keeper Lukasz Fabianski in the second. “Absolute madness man,” Eze said. Tomas Soucek, Michail Antonio and Nayef Aguerd scored for David Moyes’ men in the battle of London rivals. Technical trouble at the turnstiles caused a 15-minute delay to kick-off but the end-to-end action at a sun-drenched Selhurst Park was well worth the wait with five goals in the first half alone. West Ham dropped to 15th, five points clear of the drop zone with five games remaining. Soucek put West Ham in front in the ninth minute after Palace failed to clear a corner kick, but Palace drew even in the 15th minute when Michael Olise slipped the ball through to Ayew, who struck it first time into the bottom near corner.

Zaha, in his first game back after missing four, put Palace ahead in the 20th when Olise’s pass found its way across the goal and Zaha was there to finish. Schlupp gave Palace a two-goal cushion 10 minutes later. West Ham pulled one back in the 35th minute when Antonio nodded in a corner kick, giving the Hammers hope of a fightback. But Palace’s Eze was taken down in the box in the 66th minute to earn a penalty, and stepped up himself to put the spot kick past Fabianski. The Hammers cut the difference to one goal again in the 72nd minute when Aguerd got his head onto the end of a corner kick in a crowded box. West Ham had a great chance to level in injury time in another goalmouth scramble, but Palace keeper Sam Johnstone corralled the ball out of trouble as his side held on for the win.