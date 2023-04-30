Cardi B tried to break up fight between Offset and Quavo at 2023 Grammys

New footage has surfaced that appears to show Cardi B getting involved with an alleged altercation between Offset and Quavo.

In video obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper raised her voice at the Migos rappers while backstage at the 2023 Grammys.

“Both of y’all is wrong! Both of y’all,” she is heard shouting during the Feb. 5 show. “This is not right. Shut the f–k up, ’cause you shouldn’t have been talking.”

When asked about the incident backstage, Cardi B told ET, “The only thing I settled was my outfit, honey!”

The new footage comes after TMZ reported that Cardi B’s husband Offset and his cousin Quavo got into a physical fight backstage at the Crypto.com Arena and had to be pulled apart. The drama reportedly took place shortly before Quavo appeared on stage to honor Takeoff, the late third member of Migos, during the “In Memoriam” portion of the award show.

The outlet, who cited sources at the show, reported that the cause of the fight was allegedly due to Quavo refusing to let Offset be part of the tribute, even though the Recording Academy had asked him to join.

Offset would later appear to address the show on Twitter Feb. 6 writing, “What tf look like fighting my brother. Yal n–gas is crazy.”

Despite Offset’s tweet, a source told E! News a fight between Offset and Quavo “absolutely did happen” and Cardi was trying to break it up.

E! News has reached out to Quavo, Offset and Cardi B’s reps for comment and hasn’t heard back.

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was fatally shot outside of a Houston bowling and billiards club on Nov. 1. The 28-year-old rapper was attending a private party with Quavo before he was wounded, police said.

Since Takeoff’s death, both Quavo and Offset have paid tribute to their close friend on and off stage.

“It’s so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you always with me and we did everything together,” Quavo wrote on Instagram in November 2022. “Since we were kids you been by my side lookin up at me, them eyes waiting on me to make the next move…then you followed up right behind me.

Offset added, “Every time you would see me, you didn’t give me a dap. You Gave me a hug. I wish I could hug you one last time.”