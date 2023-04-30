Aire Webster tastes his first ice cream at Disneyland

Now that’s a sweet milestone. Kylie Jenner recently brought her family to Disneyland and on Feb. 17, she shared an adorable video of her and Travis Scott’s son Aire Webster, 12 months, tasting a pineapple Dole Whip frozen dessert on her Instagram Stories while sitting in a stroller. The Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned the clip, “First ice cream.” The two were also accompanied by her eldest daughter Stormi Webster, 5, and Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago West, 5. Kylie shared a video of the three heading toward the Big Thunder Mountain Ride. Kylie began sharing full images of Aire after finally revealing his new name, changed from Wolf Webster, on Jan. 22. Earlier this month, the Kardashians star and her family celebrated both Stormi and Aire’s birthdays-his first. On his special day, the proud mom shared an Instagram video montage to her little boy, set to Christina Perri’s cover of “You Are My Sunshine” and featuring sweet family moments from the toddler’s first year. “AIRE,” Kylie wrote in her post.