Centre blames Punjab for Elahi house raid

Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar on Saturday contacted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and expressed regret over overnight raid at the residence of party president and former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi and violation of sanctity of house, a private TV channel reported. Dar expressed regret over the raid on the PTI president’s house and violation of the sanctity of chadar and char dewari – a phrase used to describe family’s dignity. During the conversation, Qureshi apprised Dar of the sentiments of the family of Elahi regarding the “illegal attack” at their residence. “The federal government has nothing to do with the attack on the house of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi,” Dar was quoted as saying in the meeting. The finance minister added that the raid was conducted by the Punjab caretaker government. He assured the former foreign minister that he would relay the sentiments of the PTI to his party leadership and follow up with them on the matter. On the other hand, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah told a TV channel that the provincial government is not bound to inform the federation before the raid. The minister stated that if the operation required the deployment of federal forces, then the provincial government has to give it in written. “I was not aware of the operation at Parvez Elahi’s house, and I only found out about it through the media, adding that as soon as I learned of the operation, I tried to contact CCPO Lahore and other high-ups but failed,” Rana Sanaullah added. Sanaullah went on to say that the individuals present at the scene are accountable, and the justification for the use of force should be clarified. Moreover, he highlighted that entering someone’s house by force and breaking the door is not permissible.