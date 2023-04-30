Potentially Reduced Risk Alternatives (PRRAs) are a category of tobacco and nicotine products that aim to reduce the risks associated with combustion by eliminating it. Oral nicotine products are a type of PRRA that is gaining popularity due to their potential to provide the least harmful alternative to smoking. In this article, we will explore the science behind modern oral nicotine products and their potential benefits compared to combustible tobacco products.

Oral nicotine products are pouches designed to be used orally, without combustion. These products are designed to deliver nicotine to the body without the harmful chemicals produced by burning tobacco, which is the main cause of the harm associated with combustible tobacco products.

The FDA’s Tobacco Products Scientific Advisory Committee (TPSAC) voted in favour of the statement “No smoke = less risk” … the available scientific evidence substantiates the statements that smokers who switch completely from cigarettes to the specified snus product variants can significantly reduce their risk.

Studies have shown that oral nicotine products can be an effective way to help smokers reduce harm, as they can provide a nicotine fix without the harmful effects of smoking. A systematic review of 19 studies conducted by Caputi et al. found that oral nicotine products effectively reduced tobacco cravings and withdrawal symptoms.

Furthermore, oral nicotine products have been shown to have a lower risk profile than traditional tobacco products. A study by Gartner found that using oral nicotine products did not increase many risks associated with combustible products. Another study by Djordjevic found that oral nicotine products produced fewer harmful chemicals than smoking, with some products producing no detectable levels of harmful chemicals.

It is important to note that while moderoral nicotine products may be less harmful than smoking, they are not completely risk-free. However, compared to smoking, the potential harms of modern oral nicotine products are significantly lower. In conclusion, modern oral nicotine products have the potential to provide a less harmful alternative to smoking. Studies have shown that these products can help smokers reduce the risk of harm, improve cognitive performance, and have a lower risk profile than traditional tobacco products. The potential benefits of these products make them a promising option for those looking to reduce their tobacco-related risks.