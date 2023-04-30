Pak-China border to remain open for trade throughout year

On the demand of Foreign Minister Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Chinese Government agreed to keep the China-Pak border open for trade throughout the year. Provincial President of People’s Party Gilgit-Baltistan and Leader of Opposition in Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Amjad Hussain Advocate expressed his gratitude to Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for fulfilling the long-standing demand of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan. According to Press Release issued by Sadia Danish, Member GB assembly and spokesperson PPP GB, due to the efforts of Chairman Pakistan People’s Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, trade has been formally started on the Khunjarab border. In this regard, China has also removed restrictions imposed on various products exported from Pakistan and has also opened trade doors for exports from Pakistan, which will benefit all traders.

For the past four years, Pakistan-China border trade was closed, due to which traders were suffering from economic difficulties and there were negative effects on the economy, but now with the efforts of Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, new doors of prosperity have opened for successful trade. Will open.

According to her, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari congratulated the people of Gilgit-Baltistan on the continuation of commercial operations on the Khunjarab border for the whole year and the removal of export restrictions.

It should be remembered that in this regard, on behalf of the Provincial President of People’s Party Gilgit-Baltistan and Leader of the Opposition in Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Amjad Hussain Advocate, to pay tribute to Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the resumption of Pakistan-China border trade in the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly. A resolution was presented which was approved. In this regard, Amjad Hussain Advocate said that the continuation of Pakistan-China trade throughout the year will have positive effects on the overall trade of the country including Gilgit-Baltistan. Amjad Hussain Advocate further said that Pakistan’s young foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has not only highlighted the positive concept of the country through successful diplomacy, but the volume of trade with different countries is also increasing.