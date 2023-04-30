NA speaker commends exemplary professionalism of journalists

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has commended the Pakistani journalistic community for their responsible and professional work, recognizing them as an essential pillar of the country. Addressing a reception in honor of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) representatives at the Parliament House last night, Speaker credited the media for playing an instrumental role in restoring democracy by supporting politicians and ensuring the supremacy of the Constitution and Parliament. The Speaker emphasized the Parliament’s commitment to solving all problems faced by the journalistic community while urging journalists to uphold and maintain the honour and respect of the Parliament, which belongs to all. He stressed the importance of the Parliament as the home of 220 million people, and its supremacy as non-negotiable. Additionally, he underscored the sanctity of the Constitution, emphasizing that its protection was a shared responsibility. Expressing his respect for the Supreme Court, the Speaker highlighted the importance of avoiding conflicts between institutions in the interest of the country.