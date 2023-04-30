Girls’ screening crucial before marriage: minister

Caretaker Health Minister Punjab Dr Javed Akram said on Saturday that screening of girls before marriage had become crucial to save women from dangerous diseases in their future. He was speaking as the special guest at a seminar, titled ‘Safe Mother Safe Families’, organised by Al-Khidmat Health Foundation at Johar Town here. He appreciated Al-Khidmat Health Foundation for organising a seminar on an important issue. He said the Foundation had provided the best medical facilities to hundreds of pregnant women in the flood-affected areas. “We will have to improve facilities for mother and children,” he stressed and added that the government was trying to provide better healthcare facilities to people. “God loves people who serve humanity,” he said.

Dr Javed Akram said every 50-year-old person in Pakistan is facing a disease like blood pressure. He said all stakeholders should make a joint effort for prevention from dangerous diseases. The government stands with Al-Khidmat Health Foundation for its services to humanity, he added. He said that the caretaker government had recommended screening of children in all schools. He said that instead of waiting for sudden calamities, we would have to deal with them in advance.

“We have not been able to eradicate polio and dengue from Pakistan till date,” he regretted. He insisted on reforms in the health sector in Pakistan as it has become a need of the hour.

“We need to create a system for betterment of society,” he said. The minister informed the audience that the Punjab government was conducting indiscriminate action against quacks across the province.

Earlier, officials of Al-Khidmat Foundation gave briefing about its projects and working. Dr Jamshaid from WHO, Dr Mushtaq Sulehria from Punjab Healthcare Commission and officials of Al-Khidmat Health Foundation attended the seminar.