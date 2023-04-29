Fawad Khan expresses gratitude towards Indian fans

Fawad Khan, the Pakistani actor who has worked in numerous Bollywood films like “Kapoor & Sons” and “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,” recently expressed his gratitude towards his Indian fans.

In an interview, Khan shared that he still holds close memories of the time spent with his fans and friends in India before the 2016 ban on Pakistani artists. He also mentioned how it gives him comfort when his Indian fans appreciate his work and praised them for nurturing and praising his talent.

Khan also discussed his love for acting and how self-validation and the educational experience that it brings are the most rewarding aspects of the craft. The actor revealed that he believes actors are their best judges and their biggest audience. He added that he loves the global exchange that comes with acting, as it makes him travel the world and exposes him to different cultures.

When asked about his favourite actor, celebrity, or personality, Khan mentioned that for him, it’s the script and not the star that matters. He also praised Tom Cruise for being an actor who has never given a flop and has been smart with his choices.

Khan’s recent offering, “Money Back Guarantee,” is a star-studded comedy film that also has a political satire element. The movie, which was released on Eidul Fitr on April 21, features Ayesha Omar, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Gohar Rasheed, and other veteran actors, alongside debutants like Wasim Akram, Shaniera Akram, Muniba Mazari, and George Fulton. The film has received mixed reviews, with some fans calling it a full-blown entertainer, while others criticising it for not having a concrete storyline. Fawad Khan’s message of gratitude towards his Indian fans highlights the importance of art in bridging cultural divides and promoting mutual understanding.