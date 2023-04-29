DMV’s 2023 Eid Mela — a celebration of diversity and unity in the heart of the city

Randhawa Brands hosted a fashion show at the largest Eid mela in 2023. The event showcased their latest collection in a vibrant and lively atmosphere. Attendees were treated to a diverse range of clothing styles, including traditional and modern designs. The models walked the runway with confidence, showcasing the clothing beautifully. On April 21st, 2023, at Waterford Event Centre in Springfield Virginia, a grand Eid Mela was hosted, which was attended by more than 2500 guests. The event was organised by Multimedia Rocking Entertainment, Asher Farhan and Mehtab Kahlon and it was a true celebration of the festive occasion.

The event featured some scintillating performances by Pakistan’s hottest stars, Asim Azhar and Sanwal Esakhelvi. The attendees were entertained by their melodious tunes and they were up on their feet throughout their performances. Additionally, the fashion show by Elizabeth Rai and Randhawa Brands was a highlight of the evening, as models showcased the latest fashion trends with impeccable style and panache.

The festivities started with a high-energy performance by Amna Inam, who set the tone for the evening. The models of Randhawa Brands added to the glamour of the event with their stunning catwalks, showcasing their collections to the attendees.

The musical entertainment continued with Elizabeth Rai and Sanwal Esakhelvi belting out beautiful folk and Bollywood tunes that kept the guests entertained and engaged. Asim Azhar’s performance was the highlight of the evening, as his soulful voice and electrifying stage presence had the crowd spellbound. Apart from the entertainment, the event also had various vendors who displayed their clothing, jewellery and Mehndi stalls to attract customers with their unique offerings. The 5 Tara restaurant provided mouth-watering dishes for the attendees, adding to the flavour of the festival.

The Eid Mela was a huge success and was appreciated by all who attended. The organizers did an excellent job of bringing together a diverse array of entertainment, food and vendors to celebrate the festival in style. The guests left the event with a sense of fulfilment and joy, eagerly looking forward to the next edition of this exciting event.