The Happiness Project aims to teach children fundamental elements of happiness, well-being

Project Everyone and Wall’s have announced the expansion of their joint initiative The Happiness Project in Pakistan. The project aims to teach children about the fundamental elements of happiness and well-being through five learning modules: connections, creativity, movement, kindness and gratitude. The programme was created in partnership with a panel of global advisory teachers, students and clinical psychologists. The Happiness Project has been developed in response to rising concerns over the wellbeing of children during the pandemic and aims to reach three million children globally by 2025 with successful pilot programmes already running Pakistan, Indonesia and Turkey. Amir Paracha praised the project, saying, “One may believe that happiness is a thing felt within, but truly, more often than not, it is the reflection of the joy we bring to another shining back in our eyes and hearts. Being the source of this joy in their lives with our simple but sincere mission of spreading happiness, at a time when each and every one of us is seeking out and cherishing good news more than ever, is truly what happiness is for me.”