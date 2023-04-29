Ethiopia-Pakistan Business Forum to give major boost to bilateral trade: envoy

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan H.E. Jemal Beker Abdula on Friday said Ethiopia-Pakistan Business Forum in Karachi next month would provide an ample opportunity for boosting trade and commercial ties between the two countries. Ethiopia-Pakistan Business Forum is being organized jointly by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and the Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia during the 2nd week of May in honour of high level official and business delegations from Ethiopia. Addressing the business community here at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), he said bilateral trade between the FDRE and Pakistan would get a major boost with establishment of strong linkages between the business community of both the countries.