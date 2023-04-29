Can’t dissolve Sindh, Balochistan assemblies

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has clarified that the federal government does not have the power to dissolve the provincial assemblies in Sindh and Punjab – a condition for holding early elections simultaneously across the country. The interior minister told a private TV channel that the provincial assemblies in Sindh and Balochistan would complete their constitutional term on August 13.

Reiterating his party’s stance, the security czar said that if the interim governments are formed in the provinces in August then the general elections would be possible in October this year. Responding to a question, Sanaullah said that the PTI made a blunder by dissolving its assemblies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

Responding to a question, the interior minister said that if the negotiation teams reach a positive conclusion, it should be acceptable to all. Even if both the negotiations reach a conclusion, both the teams will take final approval from their party leadership. “We have to take approval from the allied parties, whatever is decided in the negotiation,” he added.