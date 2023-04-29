Gen (r) Bajwa’s views quoted out of context

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday said the Pakistan Army assures the people of Pakistan that “we always took and will continue to take pride in our operational preparedness and utmost combat worthiness.” In a news release here, the military’s media wing brushed away all hearsay propagated against its operational preparedness, war equipment, and combat readiness and termed the statements of the former Army Chief being misreported and mentioned out of context. It said, “Recently, there have been discussions in media on Pakistan Army’s combat worthiness in view of the condition of certain weapon systems on its inventory.” To this end, it said, views of the former army chief on future threats to Pakistan, which he shared with media persons in an off-the-record interactive session, have been quoted out of context. Pakistan’s Armed Forces always did and will continue to keep their weapons, equipment, and battle-hardened human resources ever ready for the defence of the motherland, the ISPR vowed.