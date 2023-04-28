Fatima Bhutto ties the knot in Karachi

Granddaughter of f Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Fatima Bhutto Friday got married in an intimate ceremony at her family home in Karachi’s 70 Clifton.

Fatima’s brother Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Junior in an Instagram post said, “On behalf of our father, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and the Bhutto family, I’m very happy to share some happy news. My sister Fatima and Graham were married in an intimate nikkah ceremony this evening at our home, 70 Clifton.”

He said, “The ceremony was attended by Fatima’s loved ones in our grandfather’s library, a place that means a lot to my dear sister.”

Fatima was born in Kabul in 1982. Her father Murtaza Bhutto, son of Pakistan’s former president and prime minister, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, and an elected member of parliament, was killed by the police in 1996 in Karachi during the premiership of his sister, Benazir Bhutto.

Fatima graduated from Columbia University in 2004, majoring in Middle Eastern Languages and Cultures and from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in 2005 with a Masters in South Asian Government and Politics.