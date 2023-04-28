How to access a single WhatsApp account on multiple devices?

WhatsApp is expanding its multi-device service by allowing users to utilize the same account on numerous phones.

The same WhatsApp account can be used on up to five different phones.

You connect every new phone in the same way you connect WhatsApp on web browsers, tablets, and desktop computers.

Because each paired phone establishes its own separate connection to WhatsApp, your messages, media, and phone conversations will all remain end-to-end encrypted.

Furthermore, if your primary phone is inactive “for a long period” (WhatsApp does not provide a more precise time frame), you will be automatically logged out of all companion devices.

Connecting phones as companion devices simplifies messaging. The option to switch between phones without signing out allows you to pick up where you left off in chats.