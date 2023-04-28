Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said the demands of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to dissolve National Assembly as well as provincial assemblies of Sindh and Balochistan had no substance and were baseless. They had been repeating the same demands for the last 20 years, he said while talking to media in London. Sharing details about his Umrah pilgrimage, Nawaz Sharif said he prayed for the security of Pakistan during Umrah. “May Allah have mercy on Pakistan and all of us,” Nawaz Sharif said. He expressed his gratitude to Allah Almighty for granting him the opportunity to visit the holy cities of Makkah Muazma and Madina Munawara. “I had the opportunity to visit Madina and Makkah, once again, and I prayed there for the safety and prosperity of Pakistan and its people.” Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s statement came as a seven-member government negotiating team and three-member PTI team concluded first round of negotiations on the date of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections. Both sides met in Parliament House Committee Room number three and the negotiations lasted for two hours. Police rivals will meet against at 3pm on Friday.