Total liquid foreign reserves rise above $10bn

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 10,024.3 million while reserves held by the central bank reached US$ 4,462.8 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that foreign reserves of the central bank increased by US$ 30 million to reach US$ 4,462.8 million in the week ended on April 20, 2023.

The net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stand at $5.56 billion, $1.1 billion more than the SBP, taking the total liquid foreign reserves to $10.02 billion.

Although the central bank did not specify the reason behind the increase, there was a $300 million rise in the reserves last week – which was due to the loan provided by the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

The $350 billion economy is in turmoil amid financial woes and the delay in an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that would release much-needed funding crucial to avoid the risk of default.

The government has been in talks with the Washington-based lender since end-January to resume the $1.1 billion loan tranche that has been on hold since November, part of a $6.5 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) agreed upon in 2019.

A deal with the IMF will also unlock other bilateral and multilateral financing avenues for Pakistan to shore up its foreign exchange reserves. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said earlier this week that Pakistan has “fulfilled all the conditions” of the IMF and hoped that the Fund would soon sign the staff-level agreement.

Dar said both Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have informed the IMF about their commitments to provide $3 billion to Pakistan.

Riyadh will provide $2 billion while Abu Dhabi has promised $1 billion to Pakistan, Dar said, adding that the Washington-based lender has also been informed in this regard. The finance minister said all the conditions for the staff-level agreement between Pakistan and IMF have been fulfilled. “Pakistan is hopeful that IMF will soon sign the SLA and get it approved by its Executive Board,” Ishaq Dar added.