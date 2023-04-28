Court extends interim bail of Parvez Elahi till 28th

An anti-corruption court on Thursday extended the interim bail of former chief minister Punjab and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi till April 28 in a Rs 125 million corruption case. Anti-Corruption Court Judge Ali Raza heard the bail petition of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. Parvez Elahi’s counsel argued before the court that the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had registered a baseless case against his client and others. He submitted that no specific allegations were leveled against his client whereas the ACE Punjab did not have any evidence. He pleaded with the court to confirm interim bail of his client. However, the ACE’s prosecutor opposed the plea to confirm the interim bail of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. He submitted that the ACE had solid evidence against the accused. He requested the court to grant time for submitting more arguments. At this, the court adjourned the hearing of the bail petition till April 28 and extended the interim bail of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. The court hinted that it would decide the bail petition on the next date of hearing, after hearing arguments of prosecution. The ACE Punjab had registered a case against Parvez Elahi and others on charges of receiving Rs 125 million as kickback from a foreign company, working with Lahore Waste Management Company, against a payable amount.