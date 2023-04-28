PTI leaders get bail extension in Zaman Park case

An anti-terrorism court judge on Thursday extended the pre-arrest bail of PTI leaders until May 6 for allegedly attacking police officials, creating a law and order situation, panic, and setting ablaze state property at Zaman Park.The leaders included former federal minister Asad Umar, Farrukh Habib, Dr Yasmeen Rashid

However, the judge also directed Farrukh Habib and Musarat Jamshed Cheema to appear before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for the course of the investigation. As proceedings commenced, ATC Judge Abhar Gul asked about the progress of the investigation to which JIT’s head told the court that PTI leader Farrukh Habib and Musarat Jamshed Cheema are not appearing before the JIT. He added that they did not yet join the investigation. At this, the counsel for the accused told the court that they had challenged the formation of the JIT.

At which the judge observed that the statement is to be recorded even when the JIT’s notification is suspended. However, the judge directed Habib and Cheema to appear before the JIT to join the investigation.