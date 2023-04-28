Beaconhouse Ring Road Campus becomes Cambridge Int’l Direct School

Beaconhouse Ring Road Campus, Lahore, has achieved a remarkable feat by becoming Pakistan’s first and only school to be approved by Cambridge Assessment International Education (CIE) to host and administer Cambridge examinations as a Cambridge International Direct School. Through this initiative, Beaconhouse Ring Road Campus will be able to administer Cambridge examinations without third-party involvement, further strengthening Beaconhouse’s relationship with CIE while providing greater convenience and flexibility to its students.

Beaconhouse Ring Road Campus is the only school in the country that was able to meet CIE’s stringent criteria to achieve this exclusive status. The milestone reflects Beaconhouse’s commitment to providing its students with world-class education opportunities and preparing them for success on a global scale. To assess the school’s preparedness for hosting the examinations, Head of Compliance at CIE, Christopher Le Mottée, visited the campus on 25th April 2023, prior to the first examination.

In a statement, Le Mottée said, “Beaconhouse Ring Road Campus has demonstrated an exceptional level of commitment and dedication towards fulfilling our rigorous criteria for administering exams. The school’s efforts and hard work in achieving this status are commendable, and we are confident in their ability to deliver the high standards of quality and integrity that Cambridge is known for.” Chief Operating Officer of the Beaconhouse School System, Ali Ahmed Khan, expressed his delight saying, “Directly administering and organising Cambridge examinations is a significant milestone for us and a testament to Beaconhouse’s unwavering commitment towards providing its students with exceptional opportunities for academic excellence. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with Cambridge in the years to come.”

With this new accomplishment, Beaconhouse continues to lead the education sector of Pakistan, driving progress towards innovative and dynamic learning practices, while setting new standards and inspiring other institutions to follow suit. Beaconhouse is a global network of private schools and institutes educating over 315,000 students in seven countries.