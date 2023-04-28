Naqvi for timely completion of development projects

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has directed the authorities concerned to complete on-going development projects in the provincial metropolis on time.

A meeting was held on Thursday at the CM Office under the chairmanship of Mohsin Naqvi to review the progress on various development projects in the city.

The CM expressed his displeasure over delay in the Samanabad underpass project. Mohsin Naqvi praised Auqaf and other related departments for making the Data Darbar parking project operational in time. He directed Parks and Horticulture Authority to start plantation along with the runway at Lahore Airport.

In the meeting, a briefing was given on construction, repair and rehabilitation project of 54 roads in the city. It was informed that footpaths, bicycle and biker tracks will also be built along the roads. It was further informed that 4 model cemeteries in Lahore will be completed in a few weeks under Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority. Five buses will be provided for Sue-e-Asal, Asal Sulaimani, Bhaikot Raiwand Road, Ahlu model graveyards while 3 ambulances for model graveyards have been handed over to 1122 for operational purposes.

The Caretaker Chief Minister was informed that necessary steps are being taken to make Data Darbar one-way entry operational as soon as possible.

The meeting was attended by provincial Minister for Housing and Auqaf Azfar Ali Nasir, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Secretaries for Housing, Finance, Transport, Local Government, C&W and Auqaf, officials from Central Business District Authority, Ring Road Authority, TEPA, Civil Aviation Authority and heads of other relevant departments. Chief Secretary Punjab participated in the meeting via video link.

Iranian Consul General meets CM Naqvi: Consul General of Iran Mehran Mowahid Far called on Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi here and discussed matters of mutual interest including increase of trade of rice, meat, mangoes, and other goods.

The chief minister highlighted the strong cultural and religious ties that bind Pakistan and Iran together. He assured the Consul General that efforts would be made to increase exports in partnership with the federal government and that issues related to the Punjab Agriculture & Meat Company would be addressed soon. The CM also thanked the Consul General for sending trucks of dates and other fruits to Pakistan during Ramadan.

The Consul General invited the CM to attend the handicrafts exhibition in Isfahan, Iran. The CM expressed his gratitude and announced that a Punjab delegation will attend the exhibition.

Mehran Mowahid Far emphasized the importance of the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran and noted that 60% of rice in Iran is imported from Pakistan, indicating great potential for increased bilateral trade. Commissioner Lahore and the CEO of PBIT were also present.