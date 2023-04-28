Rupee sheds 52 paisas against dollar

Pakistani rupee weakened by 52 paisas against the Dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday as it closed at Rs 283.91 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 283.39. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of Dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 288 and Rs 290.3, respectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs1.36 to close at Rs 313.60 against the last day’s closing of Rs 312.24, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 2.12; whereas an increase of 94 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 353.84 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 352.90. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal went up by 15 paisas each to close at Rs 77.31 and Rs 75.69, respectively.