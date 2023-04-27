A-list actor Maya Ali raised the glam quotient in a monochrome polka-dotted number during a vacation.

On Wednesday, the ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat’ actor treated her 7.4 million followers on the photo and video sharing application with new clicks of herself from the latest vacation.

“There is never a wrong time for Polka dot,” Ali wrote in the caption of the three-picture gallery followed by black and white heart stickers.

The vacation pictures see the diva in a black and white asymmetrical western dress with polka dots all over. She styled the chic outfit with tiny pearl studs and a black LV bag while adding a much-needed pop of colour with her hot pink slides.

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the viral post with likes and lovely compliments for the celebrity in the comments section. It’s pertinent to note that Maya Ali is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram with over seven million followers.

Apart from her massive fanbase online, the celebrity is loved by millions in real life as well, thanks to her stellar performances in a number of acclaimed dramas and films.

She especially received praise for her portrayal of lead characters in the drama ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat’ and the rom-com flick ‘Parey Hut Love’.