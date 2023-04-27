A podcaster interviewed 137 people over the course of 37 hours, 44 minutes and 17 seconds to break the Guinness World Record for longest interviewing marathon.

Rob Oliver, who has been paralyzed from the chest down since a 1993 accident, started the podcast Perspectives on Healthcare in 2021, aiming to discuss the strengths and weaknesses of the healthcare system with both medical professionals and patients.

Oliver’s podcasting inspired him to seek the Guinness World Record for longest podcasting marathon, and he said his open call for interviewees led to responses from as far away as Australia, New Zealand, India and Scotland.

Oliver scheduled subjects for 15-minute slots and ended up interviewing 137 people for a total time of 37 hours, 44 minutes and 17 seconds, breaking the previous Guinness World Record by more than 8 hours. He was allowed a 5-minute break every hour, which he decided to save up so he could take breaks of 30 to 60 minutes after several hours.

Oliver said he is now releasing the interviews as 15-minute episodes of his podcast.