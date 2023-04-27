King Charles Honors Pakistan’s First Female Architect With Prestigious Award

Pakistan’s first female architect Yasmeen Lari has won UK’s King Royal Gold Medal for Architecture for her work championing zero-carbon self-build concepts for displaced populations.

The Royal Institute of British Architects presented the prize, which is regarded as one of the top honors in the field.

Prof. Lari was recognized for her work on environmentally friendly, zero-carbon self-build housing for displaced persons, as well as her humanitarian efforts to assist those afflicted by natural disasters and climate change.

She is also known for her design of the Chulah Cookstove, an eco-friendly alternative to traditional stoves that reduces emissions and improves health outcomes.

Prof Lari co-founded the Heritage Foundation of Pakistan and has designed over 50,000 sustainable shelters and housing units for low-income communities.

She is the first Pakistani to win the award and only the second woman to do so. The medal is personally approved by the monarch and awarded to those who have made significant contributions to architecture.