‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’ has a Katrina-Aayush Sharma connection

A hilarious scene from Salman Khan’s latest release ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’ has an interesting connection with Aayush Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Just like in the past, Khan has once again relied on real-life experiences with his close people to draw creative inspiration for his films. It is his close friend and co-actor Katrina Kaif and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, who have an amusing connection in his latest release.

In one of the scenes from ‘KKBKKJ’, Pooja Hegde’s Bhagya mimicked the South Indians in different situations, after which Khan’s Bhaijaan followed with an expressionless face.

The hilarious banter reminded moviegoers of Khan’s moment with Kaif during a promotional outing of their film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ where he mimicked the co-actor with the same expression for every given situation.

Another time, at the music launch of Sharma’s film ‘Loveyatri’, Khan recalled when the former gave the same expressions for five different emotions. Isn’t he just hilarious?

Meanwhile, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ opened in theatres on April 21, coinciding with Eid 2023, and is running successfully. The Hindi-language adaptation of the Tamil action-thriller flick is about four brothers – the eldest of whom is against the idea of marriage to avoid disharmony among siblings. The star-studded cast of ‘KKBKKJ’ is headlined by Salman Khan, while South starlet Pooja Hegde plays his love interest. The film also features Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Venkatesh Daggubatti, Siddharth Nigam, Jagapathi Babu, Bhagyashree, Bhumika Chawla and Vinali Bhatnagar. Farhad Samji wrote the screenplay of the title and helmed the direction, whereas, Khan bankrolled it under his banner Salman Khan Films with his mother Salma Khan.