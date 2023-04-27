Komal Rizvi and her husband set the dance floor ablaze on their mehndi

A video of actor-singer Komal Rizvi and her husband S Ali Uppal setting the dance floor on fire at their mehendi is going viral on social media.

The latest couple in town, Rizvi and Uppal celebrated their union in a glitzy dholki-mehendi ceremony, with close family and friends in attendance.

The night was lit by rocking performances by her brother and celebrated choreographer of Pakistan, Hasan Rizvi along with their other cousins.

Moreover, the bride herself stole the show with a special performance on the Bollywood song ‘Kajra Re’, dedicated to her husband.

The dance clips are viral all over the internet and fans can’t get over the new bride and her moves.

It is pertinent to note that Komal Rizvi announced her marriage to the US-based businessman S Ali Uppal, earlier this week. Sharing the mushy pictures of the much-in-love couple on social media, she wrote, “Here is a solemn promise; to always dream with you, celebrate with you and walk beside you through whatever life may bring.” It is worth mentioning that Uppal is one of the most influential businessmen in Silicon Valley. He is the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of a multi-billion-dollar company.