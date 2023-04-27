Humayun Saeed opens up about his controversial role in ‘The Crown’

Humayun Saeed, a well-known actor and producer in Pakistan, recently made his debut in the popular Netflix series, “The Crown,” playing the role of Princess Diana’s love interest, Dr Hasanat.

The actor was praised for his performance, but his romantic scenes with Elizabeth Debicki’s Diana sparked controversy in Pakistan. In an interview, Saeed shared his opinion on performing such controversial scenes.

Saeed acknowledged that such scenes are not generally accepted in Pakistan, but he believes that people understood that the scenes were not real and were executed tastefully. He further stated that the criticism was not as severe as he had anticipated and the Pakistani public appreciated his performance in the biographical role.

Saeed is a well-known figure in Pakistan’s entertainment industry and has contributed immensely to the growth of Pakistani cinema and television. His role in “The Crown” marks his foray into international projects and he has received positive feedback for his portrayal of Dr Hasanat.

“The Crown” is a historical drama series that depicts the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and the events that took place during her time as the British monarch. The show has gained widespread popularity worldwide and has won several awards for its portrayal of the British royal family.

Saeed’s performance in the series has further cemented his position as one of Pakistan’s most talented actors, and fans are eager to see him in more international projects in the future.