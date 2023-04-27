Imran Abbas looks dapper in new picture

Syed Imran Abbas Naqvi, better known by his stage name Imran Abbas, is a Pakistani actor and fashion model who mostly works in Urdu television.

Abbas began his acting career in 2003 with Umrao Jaan Ada and has since acted in a number of serials. He rose to prominence after playing Hammad Raza in the 2011 series Khuda Aur Mohabbat, which proved to be a watershed moment in his career.

Imran Abbas is one of the Industry’s most stylish and handsome actors. He shared a photo of himself from a tall building’s window. He looked elegant and chic in the grey coat, white shirt and blue pant. He captioned his post, ‘Ye saaye hain ye duniya hai parchaiyyon ki.. Bhari bheed mein khoyi tanhaaiyyon ki. and blue pant. He captioned his post.’

His fans flocked to the comments area. One wrote, ‘Mashallah..very nice looking handsome..?’

Another wrote, ‘Beautiful?’

Imran has performed in numerous Pakistani drama series, including Man-O-Salwa, Abhi Abhi, Noor Bano, Khuda Aur Muhabbat, Teri Meri Dosti, Tum Kon Piya, Yaar-e-Bewafa, and many more.