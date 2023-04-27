Armeena shares picture with Fesl Khan

Armeena Rana Khan is a beautiful Pakistani actress and model. In 2010, Armeena became a model before turning to acting. She made her acting debut in the film ‘Writhe’, in which she played the role of a serial killer. In 2013 she appeared in the sitcom Happily Married opposite Azfar Rehman.

Armeena took to Twitter to announce her engagement in 2017 with businessman Fesl Khan. She tied the knot in 2020 in an intimate Nikkah ceremony.

Armeena and Fesl are happily married and share a special bond with each other. They are parents to a little cute daughter. Armeena often posts photos with her husband and this time is no exception as she shared a sweet photo with her spouse on her Instagram handle. They looked extremely adorable together.

Armeena was seen wearing a long floral maxi whereas Fesl was sporting dark blue pants and a shirt with the same coloured blazer. Armeena wrote in the caption of her post, ‘My forever’ One of her followers wrote in the comments, ‘May Allah keep you both together forever and always with your daughter?… Ameen…’ Another wrote, ‘Masha’Allah Masha’Allah the picture I was waiting for’ Armeena has worked with various brands and acted in numerous movies, such as Janaan, Sherdil, Bin Roye, Yalghaar, Huff! It’s Too Much and many more.