Gold price increases by Rs 450 to Rs 218,650 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 450 and was sold at Rs 218,650 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 218,200 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also surged by Rs 386 to Rs 187,457 from Rs 187,071, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold went up to Rs 171,836 from Rs 171,482. The price of per tola silver increased by Rs40 to close at Rs 2570 and that of ten-gram silver also rose by Rs 33.36 to close at Rs 2203.36. The price of gold in the international market remained unchanged to close at $2000, the association reported.