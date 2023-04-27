No elections in Punjab, KP even if funds released: Dar

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar made it clear on Wednesday that the elections could not be held in 90 days even if funds are released. The financial czar while speaking in National Assembly said that various issues emerged due to the dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies. He said that the government cannot violate constitution by releasing funds on court orders. The minister went on to say that the incumbent government didn’t push the country to crisis but the previous government pushed the country to the brink of collapse. He said, “The country witnessed Panama and Dawn drama during the past five years, adding that the country wouldn’t have been in crisis if he had been listened.” “Those who ruined the country should be exposed,” he added.

The financial czar also blamed the Supreme Court for starting all the trouble by redefining Article 63-A of the Constitution, resulting in the handover of Punjab government to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Dar criticised the top court for “interfering” in the domain of politicians, saying that if Article 63-A of the Constitution had not been redefined, the assemblies would not have been dissolved.