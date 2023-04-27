Six policemen martyred in encounter with dacoits in Jacobabad

Six policemen were martyred on Wednesday while two were injured in an attack by dacoits near the area of Jageer in Sindh’s Jacobabad district while on their way to rescue a hostage, police officials said.

Jacobabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Sumair Noor Channa said the martyred police officials were from the Usta Muhammad police station located in Balochistan’s Jaffarabad. SSP Channa said that the martyred officials included Usta Muhammad station’s sub-inspector Tayyab Umrani and constables Nisar Ahmed and Abdul Wahab. Naseerabad Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Munir Ahmed Sheikh said that the joint operation will continue till the hostage, Furqan Soomro, has been recovered. Earlier this month, a police official was martyred and two others besides a passerby man and a woman sustained gunshot injuries during the police operation against dacoits in a riverine forest in Kashmore-Kandhkot district.

Meanwhile, two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom during a fire exchange with the terrorists in the general area of Tirah, Khyber tribal district, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Wednesday. In a statement issued by the military’s media wing, the soldiers effectively engaged the terrorists’ location which resulted in the killing of two terrorists while four others got injured. The statement said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists. “However, during an intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Waqas Ali Shah (age 26 years, resident of District Charsadda) and Sepoy Basit Ali (age 24 years, resident of District Peshawar) having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat,” said ISPR. It further said that the sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. The security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, it added. Meanwhile, the bodies of four children and their father were found in the Koshi area of Bannu district. According to a preliminary report by the police, all five suffered gunshot wounds and a motorcycle was also found at the scene.

The bodies were shifted to the Khalifa Gulnawaz Teaching Hospital in Bannu for post-mortem examinations, while the motive behind the act was under investigation. Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Karachi Police on Wednesday arrested two alleged terrorists affiliated with proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Arrested accused were involved in killings and extortion, according to spokesman for SIU. They were identified as Muhammad Kamal Khan and Abdul Qadir. The accused have confessed their involvement in killings and extortion collection on the orders of TTP leadership in Afghanistan. The arrested accused demanded extortion for TTP from a trader in Saddar area, a case of which was registered at Preedy police station and under investigation at SIU. This year, the accused killed Qayyum Goshtwaley along with their other accomplices in Banaras for non-payment of extortion. The case of incident was registered at Pirabad police station.