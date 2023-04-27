CDA to build sports enclave in Shah Allah Ditta

Chairman Capital Development Authority Captain Noor Ul Amin Mengal on Wednesday visited Shah Allah Ditta, Margalla Avenue, Sector C-13, C-14, C-15 and C-16. Member Estate, Member Environment, Member Engineering, Member Planning and other senior officers of the authority accompanied the Chairman during his visit.

On this occasion, Chairman Capital Development Authority Captain Noor Ul Amin Mengal issued instructions to construct Sports Enclave in Shah Allah Ditta. He further said that sports enclve will serve as multipurpose sports center where facilities including volleyball, rock climbing, zip line, cricket etc will be provided.

It is pertinent to mention here that this stadium will be constructed over 300 kanal CDA’s own land. CDA has designated said land for promoting environmental and healthy activities. Chairman CDA Captain Noor ul Amin Mengal has issued instructions to prepare PC-I at earliest and submit it for approval.

Chairman Capital Development Authority Captain Noor Ul Amin Mengal further said that the ancient route of Alexander the Great connecting Shah Allah Ditta to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be restored and rehabilitated within the ICT limits.

Moreover, Chairman Capital Development Authority Captain Noor Alamin Mengal also issued instructions to rvive and rehabilitate Trail 8 from the Buddha Caves to the Buddha Stupa.

Chairman Capital Development Authority Captain Noor Ul Amin Mengal also visited Margalla Avenue, Sector C-13, C-14, C-15 and C-16 and inspected the progress made in the development works.

Chairman Capital Development Authority Captain Noor ul Amin Mengal reprimanded the officers for not completing the construction of 50 feet road at the junction of Margalla Avenue and Sector D-12. He directed to complete the road in 3 days. He further said that instead of cutting the trees in the project, they should be moved to alternative places. Chairman CDA Captain Noor ul Amin Mengal said that the installation of raod lights on Margalla Avenue should be completed earliest. He further directed that the fencing work along Margalla Avenue, especially near Sector D-12 should be completed as soon as possible. Chairman CDA further said that the quality of curb stones should be improved and those curb stones whose quality is not good be replaced immediately.

Chairman CDA along with the concerned officers also inspected the Shah Allah Ditta underpass and service road along Margalla Avenue.Chairman CDA expressed his dissatisfaction for slow pace of work. Chairman CDA further said that the project director have to improve his performance otherwise action will be taken on the basis of inefficiency.

Chairman Capital Development Authority issued instructions that the asphalt and drainage work of the underpass should be completed immediately. He further directed that slip road connecting Margalla Avenue and Sector D-12 be dualized as single road may lead to accidents. He further said that traffic safety should be taken into account while planning the road to avert raod accidents.

The Chairman Capital Development Authority further directed the Member Estate to immediately demolish the newly constructed built up properties in Sector C-13 and other sectors.He directed Member Estate to personally monitor the operation. He further said that occupation of government land will not be tolerated in any case. He also directed DG Enforcement to ensure that no new constructions are made in Sector C-13, C-14 C-15 and C-16. Chairman CDA was also briefed about the ongoing development works in C-15 and sector C-14. Chairman CDA directed the Member Engineering to speed up the development worksin the sectors and no delay will be tolerated in this regard.