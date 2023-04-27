E-registration to bring transparency to property transfer matters

Deputy Commissioner Syed Asif Hussain Shah said on Wednesday that e-registration would soon begin across Punjab to bring modernity and transparency to property transfer matters and ensure actual tax collection.

Presiding over a meeting, DC said that e-registration has already begun in Sahiwal division under a pilot project on the orders of the chief secretary of Punjab and would soon start benefiting people across the province.

He ordered revenue officials to complete all the arrangements necessary for the full-fledged launch of the initiative as part of the Land Record System.

He said that Deed Writers would transfer data to the registrar through e-registration. All relevant fees and taxes would be generated through the system and the process would be completed only after payment.

The DC said that the new advancement would plug chances of deliberate less assessment of fee/tax, embezzlement or record tampering. He said deed writers would undergo training before the system becomes part of the LRS. ADCR Tayyab Khan, ADCG Syed Khalid Mahmood Gilani, AC Vehari Syed Kamran Afzal Bukhari and other officials were present.

234 vehicles challaned, 35 impounded over violations: As many as 234 vehicles were challaned while 35 others were impounded over violation of the law and for charging excessive fare from passengers during Eid holidays. On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar, Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Faisalabad Abdul Jabbar, along with his team launched a crackdown on passenger vehicles, who were overcharging passengers during Eid days.

The secretary visited various bus stands and asked passengers about overloading and overcharging. Ho imposed Rs 300,000 fine on drivers and owners of 234 vehicles and impounded 35 vehicles over sheer violation of the rules and regulations. The secretary also returned excessive fare collected from the passengers and got cases registered against drivers of three vehicles.

42000 vehicles entered Galiyat during Eid vacations: During the three days of Eid-ul-Fitr, hundreds of thousands of tourists visited Galyat where families, children, and young people enjoyed their time.

Throughout the three days of Eid, 42,000 vehicles entered in Galyat, where 29,891 came from Murree and 12,200 from Abbottabad. More than two hundred thousand tourists visited Galyat during Eid-u-Fitr vacations. The Galyat Development Authority (GDA) and Abbottabad Traffice Police established tourist facilitation centers to assist and guide tourists where staff members continued their duties during the Eid holidays.

On the third day of Eid-ul-Fitr due to the rush of tourists on Murree road from Murree and Abbottabad hundreds of vehicles were trapped for hours.