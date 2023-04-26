Pakistan to host 22nd Bridge Federation of Asia & Middle East Championship

The Pakistan Bridge Federation is set to host the BFAME Championship from 5th May to 13th May in Lahore.

For the first time Pakistan will host teams from different countries like India, Palestine, UAE, Jordan and Bangladesh. BFAME Championships have previously been hosted in Jordan, Dubai, India. This is the third time Pakistan will get to host international teams in the BFAME Championship 2023 after a 12-year hiatus.

Bridge is a trick taking card game using a standard 52 card deck in its basic format, it is played by four players in two competing partnerships, with partners sitting opposite each other around a table. Bridge is akin to mind games like Chess and Draught and is the only card game which is included in the World Cup, Olympics, Asian Games, and local tournaments. Millions of people play bridge worldwide in clubs, tournaments, online and with friends at home, making it one of the world’s most popular card games.

President of the Pakistan Bridge Federation Mubasher Lucman said, “We are glad as the Bridge Federation to host such a prestigious international event in Lahore. The 22nd BFAME Championship will help bring more focus towards other international gaming events and as the president of the federation, we are working towards curating Pakistan teams of Bridge for World Games and Olympics”

The Pakistan Bridge Federation is working towards creating multiple events and trials over the next few years to develop the game and allow Pakistan to participate in world events. The teams for the BFAME Championship have also been selected through trials held in 2022 by the Federation.