Once again, Pakistan must brace for an unexpected set of weather events in the coming weeks-from thunderstorms to strong winds to heavy downpours that are projected to inflict serious damage on infrastructure and crops, we must be prepared for everything. But we aren’t. Last year’s floods were a clear warning that we have a propensity for extreme weather patterns but little has been done to adapt to the challenges that accompany climate change. Pakistan is understood as the eighth most vulnerable country to climate change, witnessing 173 extreme weather events in its short history and an estimated loss of $3.8 billion in just nineteen years.

With less than one per cent of global carbon emissions, it’s safe to say that we didn’t create this crisis. But we are at the forefront and that comes with serious responsibility, only we shouldn’t have to face it all alone. That being said, we can’t play the victim card forever either. It is equally prudent to institute practical measures to adapt to these changes. The climate threat that we face is projected to amplify beyond proportion in the next few decades, presenting a multi-faceted problem that will impact our economy, human health, agriculture and overall ecosystem.

To adapt, we need at least $7 billion per year to finance climate-resilient infrastructure and enhance our capacity for grappling with challenges of this sort. But we simply don’t have the funds. Need we remind the developed world that they already pledged $100 billion every year to help poorer countries like ours mitigate rising temperatures and adapt to our rapidly changing climate? Despite a historic loss and fund agreement at the recent COP, the actual amount of funding available to poorer countries is still abysmally low. We are well within our right to seek financial support from international institutions but also must be prepared to come out of our comfort zone to formulate long-term adaptation strategies back at home. That means setting our priorities straight-our policymakers are still too mired in politicking when they should be using their clout to warn the public about what our future holds. *