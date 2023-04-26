Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan poor Box Office Collection on Day 5

The box office graph for Salman Khan’s Eid offering Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has dipped for the first time since the film released last Friday, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The ticket sales for the film showed an uptick for the first four days, passing the Monday test with a collection of over ₹ 10 crore. In contrast, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan earned ₹ 6.12 crore on Day 5 (Tuesday). The film’s total in five days at the domestic box office is ₹ 84.46 crore. As before, business was good in mass circuits. Taran Adarsh predicts the film’s first-week collection will be an estimated ₹ 93 crore.

“Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan registers its first noticeable drop [39.82%], after the Eid period. The mass pockets continue to dominate, but metros register a sharp decline. Eyes ₹ 93 cr [+/-] total in Week 1. Friday 15.81 cr, Saturday 25.75 cr, Sunday 26.61 cr, Monday 10.17 cr, Tuesday 6.12 cr. Total: ₹ 84.46 cr. India biz,” tweeted Taran Adarsh.

See his post here:

Salman Khan had no full length release last year. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is his first starring role since Radhe and Antim in 2021. In it, he plays Bhaijaan – no other name needed – ‘bhai’ to three rowdy brothers and ‘jaan’ to Bhagyalakshmi. Pooja Hegde stars as Bhagyalakshmi while the brothers are played by Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal and Jassie Gill. Bhagyalakshmi is armed with her own formidable brother in the shape of Venkatesh Daggubati. Other cast members include Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Bhumika Chawla and Vijender Singh.