SAPM emphasizes business-friendly environment to boost UK-Pakistan ties

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Jawad Sohrab Malik met with Andrew Dalgleish, High Commissioner to the British High Commission, and Hamed Kamal, Deputy Director (Trade) Department for International Trade, to discuss measures to enhance trade and investment relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

During the meeting, the SAPM highlighted the prospects of creating a business-friendly environment in Pakistan to attract more investment in the country’s economy. He emphasized the need for tangible measures to facilitate foreign direct investment (FDI) from the UK, including the creation of a mechanism for prompt redressal of legitimate concerns, such as the issue of free flow of capital. Matters related to UK Pakistani diaspora also came under discussion since UK is home to more than 1.6 million citizens of Pakistani origin therefore, their concerns need to be given due consideration.

Both sides emphasized the significance of bilateral trade between Pakistan and the UK, and discussed ways to explore new avenues and markets, diversify products and services, and create jobs under the UK’s Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS) in the Post-Brexit scenario. They also highlighted the potential for tariff reductions and simpler terms for Pakistan, including duty-free exports from Pakistan to the UK. High Commissioner Andrew Dalgleish expressed keen interest in harnessing Pakistan’s economic potential for foreign investment in various sectors. He acknowledged the longstanding strong economic relationship between Pakistan and the UK in many areas. The meeting also addressed concerns of the Pakistani diaspora in the UK, with a commitment to give due consideration to their issues. Other bilateral and regional issues of importance were also discussed during the meeting.